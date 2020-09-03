Previous
Next
Fan fungi by lmsa
Photo 553

Fan fungi

Discovered these fungi on a piece of chopped wood today. Have never seen this shape before, they look like little fans to me :).
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise