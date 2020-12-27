Previous
Next
A grey catch by lmsa
Photo 657

A grey catch

Lots of fishermen on the beach. Perhaps fish bite better on a cloudy day... (I have Googled it, and it seems they do actually!)
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise