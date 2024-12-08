Previous
2024-12-08 Sunday lunch by lmsa
2024-12-08 Sunday lunch

Had a lovely Sunday drive and stopped at a restaurant for lunch. This was the view :).
Louise

@lmsa
Kelly Ann Gray
Gorgeous!
December 8th, 2024  
