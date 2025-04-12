Sign up
Photo 790
Sun Voyager
Sculpture by Jón Gunnar Árnason in Reykjavik
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
1
Louise
@lmsa
April 2025: Will be doing some travelling this year and hope to post regularly again. February 2024: Posting now and again... January 2023: Took a break, but...
790
photos
25
followers
27
following
216% complete
783
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
365
iPhone 13
12th April 2025 12:49pm
Tags
sculpture
,
reykjavik
