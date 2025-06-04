Previous
No wind in Ísafjörður by lmsa
Photo 808

No wind in Ísafjörður

Beautiful evening in Ísafjörður.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Louise

@lmsa
April 2025: Will be doing some travelling this year and hope to post regularly again. February 2024: Posting now and again... January 2023: Took a break, but...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊👍
June 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact