Glass 1 by lochoad
22 / 365

Glass 1

In this house there are many windows, and many translucent glass. I will try to show them all.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Luis Ochoa Duron

@lochoad
Hello! I live in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. I am going to turn 60 next month and thinking about new life projects, I have decided to start...
6% complete

Photo Details

