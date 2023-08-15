20230815 Project 365 001 by lockhartfoto
1 / 365

20230815 Project 365 001

Statue of Pierre Gaultier de Varennes, sieur de La Vérendrye (1685–1749), French Canadian military officer, fur trader and explorer, often called simply "La Vérendrye".
Parc La Vérendrye, St. Boniface, Canada.
15th August 2023

Ivor Lockhart

@lockhartfoto
