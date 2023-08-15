Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
1 / 365
20230815 Project 365 001
Statue of Pierre Gaultier de Varennes, sieur de La Vérendrye (1685–1749), French Canadian military officer, fur trader and explorer, often called simply "La Vérendrye".
Parc La Vérendrye, St. Boniface, Canada.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ivor Lockhart
@lockhartfoto
1
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
15th August 2023 5:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close