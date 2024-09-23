Previous
Relaxing evening by londongal
23 / 365

Relaxing evening

After a two & half journey to work (which should only take 45 minutes) followed by a hectic day - it's good to relax this evening.

https://www.blipfoto.com/entry/3284885563391345428
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Judy

@londongal
