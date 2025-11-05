Previous
A bloom stands by lookabird
3 / 365

A bloom stands

A bloom stands, looking to the future

The future, brining
storm
cold
freeze

A bloom stands
For beauty
For growth
For possibility
For community
For faith
For LOVE

A bloom stands
TODAY
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

David M

@lookabird
