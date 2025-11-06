Airli....Air Plants

Previous
I finally got my backside in gear and found some oxygen providers / life reminders and, passing the deal break issue, pet safe solutions.

I'm still developing my green thumb and slowly reducing the ratio between happy and healthy air plants from green 2 brown 2 the circular file 2 another influx of new happy and healthy plants.
6th November 2025

David M

@lookabird
