Do you mind!?

For YEARS AND YEARS, I friends kept asking me if I wanted to adopt a cat that they had/knew about. The answer was always the same, absolutely not!



When my girlfriend, later my wife, and I were talking about moving in together, there was a hard line dealbreaker. If I wanted her, the cats came as part of the package.



I chose wisely (both my wife and the cats)! Having cats is, at least for me, a way of life. I see them as family and they see me as their human.