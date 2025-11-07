Sign up
Do you mind!?
For YEARS AND YEARS, I friends kept asking me if I wanted to adopt a cat that they had/knew about. The answer was always the same, absolutely not!
When my girlfriend, later my wife, and I were talking about moving in together, there was a hard line dealbreaker. If I wanted her, the cats came as part of the package.
I chose wisely (both my wife and the cats)! Having cats is, at least for me, a way of life. I see them as family and they see me as their human.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
