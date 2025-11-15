The Ides of November

No, there is absolutely no such thing as global warming and here is my evidence:



I live in the Midwest of the United States. I'm happy as a clam (how can clam's be happy?), sketchbook in hand, pens, paper, various other artistic do-dads to play with.



This would be ideal...if this had been sometime at least a few weeks or a month ago. However, it's the Ides of November. It's time to accept the reality that Thanksgiving will be upon us WAY to fast, then the holidays, then the new year, then WHERE THE HECK DID 2025 GO? I digress.



I just checked, the average high temperature in the area is 48.6F. Today, we hit 70.0F. I want to feel outraged, incensed, wanting to know who's inbox to send the warnings to.



...



On the other hand, I won't say that I'm not grateful to have been able to enjoy a barbecue and a sketch without frostbite.



Decisions..decisions...DINNER