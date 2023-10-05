Fluffy Relief

After noticing signs of anxiety in Fluffy such as panting, pacing, and trouble settling down, I searched online for ways to help calm her. I came across the comprehensive article Calm an Anxious Dog



The article outlined several effective techniques for reducing anxiety in dogs. I started by establishing a predictable routine with scheduled feeding, exercise, and playtimes. This helped my Lab feel more secure. I also made sure she was getting adequate physical and mental stimulation through walks, training sessions, and interactive toys.