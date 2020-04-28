Previous
Covered With Care by loreleia
Covered With Care

I wanted this pile of elastic to be my first photo to help remember the strange times we’re living through. I’m a leader in a group that is organizing seamstresses in my area. This represents a small part of elastic that’s been cut, and masks made.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

LaSirena

@loreleia
