Spring in Northeastern Wisconsin by loreleia
Spring in Northeastern Wisconsin

Closeup of a ditch bush on my daily walk. I’m trying to get 2 miles in, at least 5 days a week. Seeing nature carry on, even when humans are on shutdown makes me feel better.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

LaSirena

@loreleia
