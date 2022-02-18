Sign up
29 / 365
Closet door in my 1927 house.
It's 10 degrees outside.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
1
1
Lorie Breidenstein
ace
@lorieb
Hello! Just starting on my photography journey, I have been in auto mode too long. I am looking forward to learning from others and improving my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th February 2022 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely light + textures
February 18th, 2022
