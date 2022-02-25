Previous
Starlings by lorieb
Starlings

I'm really not fond of starlings. They eat all the suet and scare the songbirds away.
25th February 2022

Lorie Breidenstein

lorieb
Hello! Just starting on my photography journey, I have been in auto mode too long. I am looking forward to learning from others and improving my...
