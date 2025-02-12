Previous
Love Letter to Canada!!
Love Letter to Canada!!

Asked our patrons at the library to tell us what they love most about being in Canada!! So many beautiful responses…this one gets me the most because it was from a child!! On case you did not know, bird sounds are absent in war torn countries.
