Previous
53 / 365
Long-tailed Duck
So excited to capture this beautiful duck as I have never seen one before. They fly in from the tundra to winter along the coast
of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Considering I am not close to either, I am even luckier.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Lori Ellen
@loriellen
Tags
ducks
longtailedduck
