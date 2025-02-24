Previous
Long-tailed Duck by loriellen
Long-tailed Duck

So excited to capture this beautiful duck as I have never seen one before. They fly in from the tundra to winter along the coast
of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Considering I am not close to either, I am even luckier.
Lori Ellen

@loriellen
