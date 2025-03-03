Previous
English Butler by loriellen
English Butler

This is Bloomfield…he is all ready for Easter, but he does look rather perturbed at the Easter Bunny ears I put on him lol.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Lori Ellen

@loriellen
