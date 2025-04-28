Sign up
92 / 365
Election Day!!!
Tough decision and it took a long time to decide. Canada will have a new Prime Minister soon.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Lori Ellen
@loriellen
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th April 2025 6:36pm
Tags
vote
,
election
,
primeminister
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Voting is so important
April 29th, 2025
