101 / 365
Chicks Rule
Not only do I work in the best industry, it also quite fun. We incubated 12 eggs and got 11 chicks!!! The kids loved the process.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Lori Ellen
@loriellen
Tags
babychicks
,
lobrarylife
