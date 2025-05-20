Previous
A Missed Opportunity by loriellen
116 / 365

A Missed Opportunity

There WAS a beautiful eagle sitting atop this post, that of course flew off just as I snapped the pic.
I am sure you can all
Feel the frustration lol.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Lori Ellen

@loriellen
32% complete

