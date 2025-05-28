Previous
Next
Standing Pretty by loriellen
125 / 365

Standing Pretty

He held his pose long enough for me to capture him!!
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Lori Ellen

@loriellen
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact