Aladdin, Wyoming by loriellen
Aladdin, Wyoming

Thought the cloud was cool amidst mikes of cows and fields.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Lori Ellen

@loriellen
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW such a spectacular scene
July 26th, 2025  
