147 / 365
Oregon Wildfire
What we thought was a controlled burn turned out to be out of control in Oregon. Hopefully they were able to get it under control.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
0
0
Lori Ellen
@loriellen
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th July 2025 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oregon
,
wildfire
