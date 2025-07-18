Previous
Train Sighting by loriellen
Train Sighting

Was so excited to see so many trains in use. We were driving early morning in Oregon and as I was taking this picture the train engineer tooted his horn for me. I choose to believe that anyway. Very exciting.
