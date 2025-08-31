Previous
Hummingbird Fever by loriellen
175 / 365

Hummingbird Fever

I sat on the patio patiently waiting for hummingbirds to appear. This picture almost looks like a drawing.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Lori Ellen

@loriellen
50% complete

Photo Details

