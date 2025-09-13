Previous
Night Time on the Lake by loriellen
188 / 365

Night Time on the Lake

A fun day travelling in the canoe to see the sights. Tired eyes and arms!!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Lori Ellen

@loriellen
