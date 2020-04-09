Sign up
15 / 365
kitty
Day 1 of pet photographs - kitty is well overdue a good groom so at the weekend we had to give her a haircut round her beard and eyes - next will be a bath and blowdry
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th April 2020 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
collie
,
bearded
