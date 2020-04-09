Previous
kitty by lorrainehardy
15 / 365

kitty

Day 1 of pet photographs - kitty is well overdue a good groom so at the weekend we had to give her a haircut round her beard and eyes - next will be a bath and blowdry
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Lorraine Hardy

@lorrainehardy
