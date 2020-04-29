Previous
In our hands by lorrainehardy
35 / 365

In our hands

meant in a positive way - follow the rules - stay home - you cant out run this thing but you can surpress it and give it nowhere to go.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Lorraine Hardy

@lorrainehardy
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I like the image and your words too.
April 29th, 2020  
