35 / 365
In our hands
meant in a positive way - follow the rules - stay home - you cant out run this thing but you can surpress it and give it nowhere to go.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Lorraine Hardy
@lorrainehardy
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Tags
heart
,
safe
,
covid
Casablanca
ace
I like the image and your words too.
April 29th, 2020
