Diamonds
Just love how the water forms into little droplets
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Lorraine Hardy
@lorrainehardy
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st May 2020 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
rain
,
diamonds
Lee
ace
You've captured the detail well.
May 2nd, 2020
