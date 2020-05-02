Previous
the lie-in by lorrainehardy
38 / 365

the lie-in

getting up to date as I was late yesterday. Ted decided as the sun streamed through the window that this was a day to lie-in
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Lorraine Hardy

@lorrainehardy
10% complete

Photo Details

