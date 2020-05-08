Sign up
blackbird
didnt get to post as I was a bit distracted by Peroni! This little fellow was entertaining us with his birdsong as we sat in the garden and had a few beers early evening - such a beautiful sound
8th May 2020
8th May 20
1
Lorraine Hardy
@lorrainehardy
4
1
365
ILCE-7M3
8th May 2020 6:34pm
Tags
birds
song
blackbird
