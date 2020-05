lockdown challange

I have always convinced myself that I cant draw, and even said thats why I do photography - I love photography and that wont change but I have always wanted to be able to sketch out ideas for my composites. SO...I decided that during lockdown I would see if it is possible to learn to draw. This is my third attempt at drawing a hand. I dont think its too bad - but practice make perfect so lets see where I end up on this journey