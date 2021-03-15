Previous
Trees by St Martin's Church by loseley
9 / 365

Trees by St Martin's Church

Last year the trees were pollarded. This year's growth is like skeletal fingers in the early morning light.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Loze

@loseley
