Previous
Next
Ostara Besom with Marigolds. by loseley
14 / 365

Ostara Besom with Marigolds.

Besom I made for spring equinox, with marigolds and crystals overlooking Hampstead Heath.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Loze

@loseley
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise