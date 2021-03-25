Previous
Marigold brought down by storms by loseley
Marigold brought down by storms

Heroic marigold survived storms heatwave, ice and snow. The last storms brought it down the splint with microporous tape didn't save it. Hope it isn't an omen.
Loze

@loseley
