A Passage Through Summer Rains by losthorizon76
A Passage Through Summer Rains

In darkness of day
A passage through summer rains
Each step weighed by sky


"Adriatic" - Lanterna

https://youtu.be/ZvYCFkmB4Eo?si=WMf5SoSJ1FJE0qA_
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Outis

@losthorizon76
