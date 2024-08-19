Previous
Flooded Path by losthorizon76
Flooded Path

After summer storms
Thoughts lost along flooded path
Drifting in currents


"Where Is My Mind" - Pixies

https://youtu.be/OJ62RzJkYUo?si=OwKztKt7OLRpu2Z_
