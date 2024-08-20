Previous
Stillness Of Night by losthorizon76
5 / 365

Stillness Of Night

Summer heat recedes
Took the passage underneath
Stillness of the night


"Blue In Green" - Miles Davis
https://youtu.be/TLDflhhdPCg?si=QcfbUtYnMxg4NWNr
20th August 2024

Outis

@losthorizon76
1% complete

