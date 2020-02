Dyfi Belle

'Man-made' week in the FOR 2020 challenge so this fits the bill. I don't care for the term 'man-made' ... Men don't make everything! In my title I have changed the spelling of the name from 'Dovey' to its Welsh spelling 'Dyfi' which is pronounced much the same. I'm not this caught me eye ... could be that I felt the windows didn't go well with the rest of the house: competing rather than complementing ?



It's film again: Portra 400 in a Pentax 645 camera with a standard prime lens (75mm)