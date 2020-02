Coupling

I don't know if they were man or woman made or even recall where I saw them although I do remember getting very wet. It will do for this week's 'man made' theme within Flash of Red but I guess it straddles both this and last week's nature theme.



Another shot on film from months ago but only recently developed:

Spotmatic camera with Super Takumar 50mm f/1.4 lens and HP5 film