113 / 365
Peace lilies
for 2020 week 3 'still life'
Strictly speaking this may not qualify as the 'objects' are the same. But it is an arrangement over which a lot of trouble was taken! So it will have to do!
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
David
ace
@lostphojo
May 2nd 2019 So here I am again... only 2 days after brutally deleting my previous account. It was quite a shock! A fresh start...
0
2019/20 ONE
PENTAX K-5
27th January 2016 12:36pm
b&w
,
flower-arrangement
,
for2020
