Previous
Next
bookshelves by lostphojo
115 / 365

bookshelves

FOR2020 challenge although it doesn't meet this weeks 'still life' challenge. I have never had much success with my still life attempts, which should spur me on to try harder. Alas!
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

David

ace
@lostphojo
May 2nd 2019 So here I am again... only 2 days after brutally deleting my previous account. It was quite a shock! A fresh start...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise