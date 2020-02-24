Sign up
Birmingham library
Detail on the exterior of the building. I've gone for low key (for2020 high/low key theme) but perhaps it isn't a suitable subject for such a treatment ?
You can get a glimpse of the interior of this fascinating building here:
https://365project.org/lostphojo/365/2020-02-18
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
1
1
David
ace
@lostphojo
May 2nd 2019 So here I am again... only 2 days after brutally deleting my previous account. It was quite a shock! A fresh start...
143
photos
39
followers
21
following
32% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019/20 ONE
Camera
PENTAX K-1
Taken
19th January 2020 12:48pm
Tags
b&w
,
architecture-detail
,
for2020
Larry Steager
ace
Great capture, the shading is wonderful.
February 24th, 2020
