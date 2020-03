Old College front

Part of the facade of the original University of Wales, Aberystwyth. On the promenade it was a failed hotel before the town and friends bought it in 1872 for use as the first university in Wales (and the 10th in the UK). It remained the university's main building until a new campus was erected up the hill overlooking the town during the 1960s. It continued as a teaching building until very recently but restoration is underway for it's use as a major cultural and creative centre for Wales.