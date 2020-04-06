Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
136 / 365
30-shots2020 ~ 6
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
David
ace
@lostphojo
May 2nd 2019 So here I am again... only 2 days after brutally deleting my previous account. It was quite a shock! A fresh start...
160
photos
40
followers
22
following
37% complete
View this month »
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2019/20 ONE
Camera
PENTAX K-1
Taken
4th April 2020 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shed
,
30-shots2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Another brilliant study in textures!
April 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close