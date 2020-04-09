Sign up
30-shots2020 ~ 9
Inside the shed 2
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
David
ace
@lostphojo
May 2nd 2019 So here I am again... only 2 days after brutally deleting my previous account. It was quite a shock! A fresh start...
161
photos
40
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
2019/20 ONE
Camera
PENTAX K-1
Taken
10th April 2020 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
David
ace
@domenicododaro
Your suggestion Domenico. It seems that the far wall has many small holes... I wouldn't have known!
April 9th, 2020
