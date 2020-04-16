Sign up
141 / 365
Bird-brain
Yours truly with intrusive bird table. Presumably it was making a comment! :-)
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
1
1
David
ace
@lostphojo
May 2nd 2019 So here I am again... only 2 days after brutally deleting my previous account. It was quite a shock! A fresh start...
166
photos
40
followers
19
following
View this month »
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Latest from all albums
135
136
137
138
139
25
140
141
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019/20 ONE
Camera
PENTAX K-1
Taken
17th April 2020 9:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait-of-me
Margo Sayer
ace
Delighted to see you in daylight.
Was beginning to think you were a creature of the night. Am so relieved ;-)
April 16th, 2020
Was beginning to think you were a creature of the night. Am so relieved ;-)